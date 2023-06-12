NSW Premier Chris Minns has described the wedding bus crash tragedy at Greta as a terrible event with a toll "more than we can bear", after arriving at the scene to speak with police on Monday.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman briefed Mr Minns and he was expected to be taken to the crash site.
Mr Minns described the incident as "a terrible, terrible event in the history of NSW".
"The state woke up this morning to hear devastating news in an area we normally associate with so much happiness and joy," he said.
"To think that people came together to experience a day of joy and instead have been met with undeniable despair is truly shocking.
"Whatever the final toll is in this terrible accident, it'll be more than we can bear."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.