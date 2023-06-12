The majority of Australians enjoyed a public holiday today, and the Illawarra Mercury hit the streets to find out just how much Wollongong residents care about King Charles III.
June 12 is not King Charles' birthday - nor was it even Queen Elizabeth II's before that.
It is, in fact, the "Monarch's Official Birthday", which was first officially marked in Great Britain in 1748.
This is the Commonwealth's first year celebrating the birth date of a King instead of a Queen, and here's what people said on Monday.
Jessica Wright, 21, said she doesn't feel connected to the King "at all".
"It's very 'keep it in the family', very old-fashioned, nothing really flashy and new there," she said. "Keeping the old people happy."
Mackenzie Hogden, 18, is opposed to celebrating the King and the monarchy.
"There is no reason we should have a connection. Do they have any actual effect in the day to day operation of this country? I don't see any, I haven't heard of any."
Megan Guy, 29, said the monarchy is an "archaic institution" that should be abolished.
"I think the Royal Family are the definition of parasitical, they didn't do anything to deserve their wealth," she said.
"It's really appalling to see the enormous display of wealth that the Royal family often portray when there's extreme crises of poverty and wealth in the UK."
Lee Chapman, 70, said she is okay with the King, and that there is "always going to be controversy".
"Everyone's entitled to their opinion," she said. "I'm a monarchist, so I'm quite happy for him to be there."
Lester Chapman, 73, spoke fondly of the coach King Charles rode in on his coronation day that was made in Manly.
"I'm a monarchist, I've always been one," he said. "If anyone should be supporting the monarchy, you'd imagine it'd be the English."
