Paving the way to a sustainable future

Creating sustainable homes is becoming central to design as we integrate new and innovative ways to minimise our impact on the environment. Whether it's a new build or a renovation, sustainable design can be implemented at any phase of a project.
"There are numerous reasons why we are looking to create sustainable homes," Adbri Masonry ambassador Jason Hodges said.
"The most common reason is for better energy consumption, meaning lower running costs and more money in your back pocket. Other drawcards include a desire to reduce the environmental footprint and increased property values."
Often, when thinking of designing an eco-friendly home we tend to focus on the interior elements or structural concerns. Landscaping solutions are also a great option when looking to integrate innovative green systems.
Permeable paving is a system comprising purpose-designed paving units and specially graded base materials to allow water to move freely through the base, or be stored within the pavement. As more land is developed and covered with impervious surfaces, our storm water and river systems are under increasing pressure.
An alternative to impervious surfaces, permeable paving systems encourage water to filter through the pavement surface and substructure to the ground below. Adding permeable paving to an area that is otherwise water logged and muddy from flooding can transform the space entirely.
"Not only does it function as a usable design element, but permeable paving also reduces surface run-off assisting with localised flooding, serves as both a mechanical and biological filtration for the environment and can be used to harvest water, using a submersible pump which converts rainwater into grey water and irrigation for the home," Jason said.
To design a stylish and sustainable backyard space, the key is to focus on colour, texture and pattern when selecting materials. Think textured charcoal design elements and pavers, perfect for creating either a moody aesthetic or recreating a Balinese-like garden.
Include a collection of greens or reds through the planting scheme to add a pop of colour and interest to the outdoor space.
Jason said a product such as Adbri Masonry Turfgrid has crushed gravel or river stones placed between the pavers. Home landscapers can play around with design and contrast, combining light and dark tone, or a black stone for a block effect.
Happy paving.
