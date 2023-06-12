The sombre public holiday you didn't ever want to have

It was one of those mornings when your heart just sinks - 10 people dead.
And as more information gradually seeped out about the bus crash tragedy in the Hunter Valley, the more sombre Monday morning became.
The tragically straightforward call from a NSW Ambulance inspector who said: "Major incident declared. We have a bus rollover. Multiple patients.
"The exact location is on Wine Country Drive overpass. We have police, fire brigade on scene."
From that late-night call into the early hours, the news only worsened.
The death toll increased and the human tragedy of what should've been a lifelong memory of a celebratory event turned into something altogether different.
The site is now a crime scene with specialist investigators examining precisely what caused the crash.
As the reporters in Mercury newsroom watched the holiday traffic build up throughout the afternoon, there was an air of resignation, too - that we will see something like this again (hopefully no time soon).
Veteran reporters recalled a similarly distressing 2001 bus crash that claimed a teenager's life and injured 35 more.
A 15-year-old boy was killed when a bus crashed onto its side on the Princes Hwy at Wandandian, near Nowra.
Dozens of students from St John's High School, South Nowra, and one from St Michael's Primary School were heading for Ulladulla when the bus and an oncoming blue Holden Commodore crashed mid-afternoon.
There's potential for those psychological scars to be reopened today. And that makes Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's words all the more relevant.
He was speaking about the Hunter Valley tragedy when he said: "The mental scars of this will not go away.
"They are there forever, and we need to make sure that when the spotlight leaves the care doesn't, for people who have witnessed this and for people who have experienced this tragedy firsthand."
Those words could have been uttered at Nowra in 2001. Or at the Yallah bus rollover in 2017 which took one life and injured 11 others, and any one of the all too many fatal bus crashes in Australia.
NSW Premier Chris Minnns' recommendation to "hug someone that you love and remember how precious life is" is a timely one, too.
