Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Greta bus tragedy: driver to front court as probe continues

By Samantha Lock
Updated June 13 2023 - 7:47am, first published 7:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The driver of a bus which rolled, killing 10 and injuring dozens more after a wedding at a NSW winery, will face court charged with a slew of dangerous driving offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.