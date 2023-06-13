The drive along the coast on Cliff Road and Marine Drive could become slower - and bumpier.
Nine raised pedestrian crossings are proposed by Wollongong City Council, from the Cliff Road-George Hanley Drive intersection to the north down to Marine Drive outside the entertainment centre.
Three of the raised crossings are planned for the intersection of Cliff Road and Bourke Street.
The speed limit on Cliff Road from the Bourke Street intersection and along the Marine Drive foreshore will be reduced to 30km/h.
The speed limit along Cliff Road north of Bourke Street will be dropped to just 10km/h - that is already the speed limit outside the Novotel, but it will be extended all the way to the Lagoon restaurant.
Some raised crossings and other infrastructure along Cliff Road was removed for the UCI cycling championships and, rather than simply replace those, council has taken the chance to consider how to better improve safety along the beachside stretch.
"The specific locations of the proposed works are identified as popular crossing areas or busy intersections with a mix of pedestrian, cycling and vehicle movement," a council spokesperson said.
"They also provide travelling connections between different areas and recreation precincts across the Wollongong foreshore area."
Also forming part of the proposal to improve pedestrian and cycling safety along the foreshore are short dedicated cycling lanes in both directions along the uphill sections of Cliff Road.
Once the lane ends on either side, the cyclists will travel on the road as they do now.
"We've previously heard from the cycling community that they like the climbing challenge that Cliff Road provides, and they'd like to see improved road access in this area," the council spokesperson said.
"This design allows us to maintain the standards required for a dedicated bike lane on the incline."
Some of these works were planned for the 2022-23 financial year but were delayed. If the proposal is approved they will be carried out in the 2023-24 financial year.
Acting Lord Mayor Tania Brown said the Wollongong foreshore pedestrian plan tied in with council's proposal to introduce timed parking at beachside car parks.
"There are many opinions in our community about how we can better manage access to our foreshore areas across the city and support access for both locals and visitors to our beaches and foreshore parklands," Cr Brown said.
"Now is the time to have a look at council's plans and to see what we're proposing to do to address matters of safety and easy access for pedestrians and cyclists around North Wollongong and City Beach."
The pedestrian and cycling safety plan is on public exhibition until July 10.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.