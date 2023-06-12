Illawarra Mercury
Bus driver Brett Button cries in dock as court hears case against him strong

By Newsroom
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:08am, first published 8:31am
Brett Button, the driver involved in a bus crash that killed 10 passengers and injured 25 others at Greta at the weekend, has been granted bail as the magistrate acknowledged the "suffering of the community".

