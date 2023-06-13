Brett Button, the driver involved in a bus crash that killed 10 passengers and injured 25 others at Greta at the weekend, has been granted bail as the magistrate acknowledged the "suffering of the community".
Mr Button, 58, sat with his head bowed and crying in the dock at Cessnock Local Court on Tuesday morning, as the court heard the case against him was strong.
The prosecution opposed bail, saying Mr Button was a flight risk and that there were also concerns he could potentially influence witness accounts if released into the community.
His solicitor Chris O'Brien said Mr Button would obey a curfew of 8pm to 6am and report three times a week to police if granted bail.
His license has also been suspended.
But magistrate Robyn Richardson said these risks were not unacceptable and that she had concerns for Mr Button's welfare.
"The court acknowledges the suffering of the community," she said.
"I see before me a man who suffers."
He will face Newcastle Local Court on August 9.
The victims of the Hunter Valley wedding bus crash have now been identified.
Our sister publication the Newcastle Herald has confirmed the people lost in the devastating incident were married couple Andrew and Lynan Scott from Singleton, who leave behind two young children.
Zachary Bray from Byron Bay, Angus Craig originally from the South Coast and Darcy Bulman from Sydney were among the deceased.
Tori Cowburn and Rebecca Mullen, both from Singleton, were also killed in the crash. Nadene and Kyah McBride, a Singleton mother and daughter were among the victims, as well as Kane Symons.
Police have formally charged the bus driver involved in Sunday night's crash near the Hunter Expressway which stands as one of the region's worst ever.
Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell have been named as the couple who tied the knot at Wandin Estate on Sunday before the night took a tragic turn and one of the buses transporting guests from the wedding crashed, killing 10 people.
The newlyweds are part of the Singleton Roosters AFL Club and many members from the sporting community were in attendance at the wedding.
Emergency services were called to Greta near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp about 11.30pm on Sunday to calls a coach, which police said was carrying 35 people and a driver, had rolled.
Police confirmed on Friday evening the 58-year-old driver would face 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.
FOLLOW THE LIVE COVERAGE HERE: Note, it may take a moment to load.
