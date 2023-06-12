Damien Cook is out of the State of Origin wilderness after earning a recall to NSW's side for game two.
Eleven months to the day since he last played for his state, the Helensburgh product was on Tuesday morning named to don the No.9 jersey for the Blues' crunch clash with Queensland at Suncorp Stadium on June 21.
Cook's recall was among a swathe of forced and unforced changes announced by NSW head coach Brad Fittler, with his team facing a must-win situation after dropping the series opener in Adelaide.
The Rabbitohs rake - who last played for the Blues in Origin game three last year - replaces the injured Api Koroisau (jaw) and will form a dummy-half combination with Cowboys young gun and former Dragon Reece Robson, who takes the spot of Nicho Hynes off the bench.
Cook, 31, will line up across the field from Queensland hooker and St George Illawarra captain, Ben Hunt.
Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu, who was 19th man for game one, will also play his first Origin match off the interchange, replacing Tevita Pangai Junior.
Eels halfback Mitch Moses has also earned a recall, taking the spot of the injured Nathan Cleary (hamstring) at No.7, while South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell returns from injury and will be back in the centres, with Stephen Critchton pushed back to the reserves alongside Rabbitohs forward Keaon Koloamatangi.
NSW players will arrive in Coogee for a training camp on Tuesday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
