Flanagan channels 'The Grey Flash' to land St George Illawarra head coaching role

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 13 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 4:33pm
Shane Flanagan has won the race to the St George Illawarra head coaching role. Picture Getty Images
In the end, Shane Flanagan's run to the Dragons head coaching role was like Chatauqua storming home in 2017 TJ Smith. To be fair, Flanagan probably started even further back than 'The Grey Flash' that arvo.

