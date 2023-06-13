For South Coast United U-13A's coach Sunny Sahin, he will stop at nothing to make sure his players are not held back from competing at the highest level.
The junior football team are gearing up to be part of the upcoming Kanga Cup in Canberra in July.
The Kanga Cup is a week-long tournament against highly skilled teams from all over the world. It is the fifth largest event of its type in the world and the largest in the Southern Hemisphere.
But the cost of the event is holding back the 2022 FSC champions. The team - led by Sahin - are attempting to build sponsorships and create funds to cover the costs, which amount to $1,500 for the team registration fee, as well as accommodation and meals during their potential week-long stay, which amounts to much more.
Their main goal is to raise $12,000.
Sahin told the Mercury that whilst it was tough work, he was confident the team would be headed to the nation's capital next month.
"We're getting there. It's a lot of hard work, but it's worth it," he said.
"We're doing barbeques and we've got a couple coming up. All the parents are putting in the effort.
"There's about 300 teams, from all around the world. There's even a team coming from Korea."
Sahin said that in uncertain times, his goal was to make sure none of his players were held back from their potential due to financial restraints.
"We're just trying to invest in the kids. It's a lot of money to go and that's why we're doing it because we've got some families that aren't doing so well," he said.
"People are struggling as it is and I missed out when I was younger on opportunities because of financial situation of my parents. So I've always swore if I ever became a coach that I would make sure that my kids would never miss out.
"It's been fantastic to be honest. I've got the best parents in the world and everyone's on board.
"We're trying to get a major sponsor and all the help we've had so far has been great, particularly from Foodworks Unanderra who have helped out with the sausages and bread for our barbeques."
To put in a donation for the team, click here.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
