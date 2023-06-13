Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Corrimal boarding house pitched at renters having trouble making ends meet

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 13 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist's impressions of front (top) and rear of a boarding house proposed for Corrimal, where rooms will be rented out to tenants just like an apartment block.
Artist's impressions of front (top) and rear of a boarding house proposed for Corrimal, where rooms will be rented out to tenants just like an apartment block.

In a sign of the worsening rental crisis in the Illawarra, a developer is looking to build a boarding house offering single rooms for rent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.