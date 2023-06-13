In a sign of the worsening rental crisis in the Illawarra, a developer is looking to build a boarding house offering single rooms for rent.
A development application has been lodged with Wollongong City Council for the 16-room home at the western end of Dick Street in Corrimal, up against the Memorial Drive soundwall.
The statement of environmental effects stressed the development was not a halfway house, crisis accommodation or a group home.
"The target market for the development is generally working people who can't afford a full-sized house," the statement of environmental effects said.
"It might be a retail worker, a cleaner, an aged care nurse, a labourer, full-time student, or anyone finding it hard to make ends meet by renting a full-sized house, unit or apartment."
It added the development would be managed by community housing provider HELP Housing and residents would be selected in the same way as an apartment complex.
With 14 single rooms and two doubles, rent was expected to be $285 per week for singles and $320 per week for doubles.
Each room includes a small kitchen, bathroom and space for a washing machine and dryer.
The statement of environmental effects referred to a study of previous boarding house developments that faced community opposition that found "no problems" once tenants moved in.
"To put [it] simply, there is no reason to believe that this proposal will have a negative impact on your right to quietly enjoy your own land [or] place of residence," the statement read.
A total of just three parking spaces for cars and two for motorcycles will be provided at the front of the development, which the application claims is the amount required by council's development control plan.
Council requested the development's plan of management include information on how any overflow parking would be addressed;, however that document includes no mention of the issue.
However, that plan of management does include restrictions on rental options for rooms.
"At no time is any room to be advertised or made available for short stay accommodation such as that associated with backpacker hostels, motels, hotels or the like," it stated.
The development application is on public exhibition until June 16.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.