Has there been enough hype for the FIFA Women's World Cup?

Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport.
This week, football writers JORDAN WARREN and JOSH BARTLETT discuss the count down to the FIFA Women's World Cup - which is just 37 days away - in Australia and New Zealand.
Has there been enough build up to the tournament, and we give predictions as to who will lift the trophy on August 20 in Sydney?
WARREN: 37 days Josh. That's how long (or not long) there is until football's biggest party comes down under as Tony Gustavsson's Matildas' look to become the first home nation to win the FIFA World Cup on home soil since the US in 1999.
There will be plenty of contenders to take out the tournament. You've got world number one and defending champions the US, then in Australia's group, reigning Olympic gold medallists Canada.
Sweden will be incredibly tough as will the Matildas - as they showed in their recent Cup of Nations triumph earlier this year on home soil.
The best part about the Cup is the emergence of minnow nations. Former Matildas coach Alen Stajcic will take the reigns of the Philippines national team - who are known for punching above their weight.
But with the tournament set to kick-off on July 20, is there enough hype around what's to come? Or is it a case of the calm before the storm?
BARTLETT: In one word mate, the build up has been "underwhelming".
I think most Aussies would be aware that a Women's World Cup is coming to our shores but, unless they're within the football community, I doubt many would be aware that the first match is just over a month away.
I want to compare the hype in Australia to the pre-Cup campaign released to promote the American women's side this week. The video, which is circulating on social media promotes a "US versus the rest of the world" mantra where US players say "what is it going to take to stop our team?"
Yes, it's extremely arrogant, and yes, it's so typical American. But the video is upbeat, contains great music and production value, and gets you hyped up for the competition.
In comparison, I feel like it's mainly been crickets here to promote the Matildas. I appreciate that Disney+ released have a documentary on the Australian side's journey to the Cup, but I can't understand for the life of me why our superstar Sam Kerr isn't currently on every second advertisement, pumping up a World Cup being on our home soil.
I think you could pay Kerr whatever she wanted to take part, and you would comfortably make that money back over the coming months.
Am I being too harsh, Jordan? If not, what do you think needs to be done to get people excited about this home World Cup?
WARREN: My thoughts are it comes down to the Australian media's ignorance to how big football actually is.
That's not to knock other codes in this country. Although football is my main sport, I have supported Cronulla in the NRL, Swans in the AFL and I just sat through five nights of the World Test Championship in cricket and will do the same for the upcoming Ashes. But make no mistake, football is the biggest sport on the planet.
If the Cup was held in South America, Europe and even countries like the US, Canada or Mexico in North America - you would be seeing Sam Kerr figures in every second ad.
But because we're in the midst of the winter codes, the game gets buried under the rug.
But as for football people, they couldn't be more excited. Former Matilda Amy Duggan recently urged the Illawarra and broader football communities to get behind the tournament as it had the potential to leave a legacy that would last generations.
It's set to be the most attended stand-alone women's sporting even in history, so I think that just summarises how big it will be.
On the field Josh, who do you expect to take home the Cup?
BARTLETT: It's a good question, mate. I remain bullish on the Matildas' prospects at this World Cup, though I'm not totally convinced that they will be crowned champions.
Part of that doubt comes down to the squad. Yes, the top-level talent is stacked with the likes of Kerr and our very own Caitlin Foord up front, but there has to be some lingering doubts, particularly about the defence. We have seen our defence cave at times when put under constant pressure in the last year or so.
I'm also not fully sold on coach Tony Gustavsson, though I would be very happy to be proven wrong in the next couple of months. If that means Australia lifts the trophy over their shoulders.
The Matildas are a really good shot at topping their group, but they may struggle to advance much further after that. In terms of Cup favourites, you'd have Winx-like odds on the World No.1 US side taking home the prize, although they will have to do it without one of their superstars, Mallory Swanson.
Sweden also shapes as a good chance of emerging victorious, while the likes of Germany and England loom as real title contenders.
How about yourself, Jordan? Who is the favourite to be crowned 2023 champion?
WARREN: You can't ignore the fact that Canada came here in 2022 and beat Australia on their own turf.
I also wouldn't count out the Lionesses, but they will be hard hit with injuries with stars Kim Little, Fran Kirby and Leah Williamson are all missing the tournament.
But after the Cup of Nations - plus a miraculous 2-0 win against England that ended their 30 game unbeaten streak under coach Sarina Wiegman - it is clear that Gustavsson has his troops playing the way he wants.
Expect Sam Kerr to fire after a disappointing Asian Cup campaign by her standards last year.
Everything is falling into place for Australia. We've seen the effect of a home tournament can have with the Socceroos in 2015 when they won the Asian Cup. Can the fans bring the Matildas home on this occasion?
