Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

School holiday workshops and activities around the Illawarra during July 2023

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated June 14 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The winter school holidays are getting closer, running from July 3 to 14 for state schools, so here's a few workshops to enrol the kids in and ideas to keep them entertained.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.