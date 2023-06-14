The winter school holidays are getting closer, running from July 3 to 14 for state schools, so here's a few workshops to enrol the kids in and ideas to keep them entertained.
Wollongong's prime theatre company Merrigong is taking children on a journey of creative exploration, under the guidance and supervision of professional performing and teaching artists.
Designed to activate kids' imaginations and build self-confidence in a fun, educational environment, this is a great space for 'campers' to make friends.
The five-day camp is suitable for kids aged five to 12, at Wollongong Town Hall. It runs from July 10 to 14, 9am to 3pm. Cost is $290 per child (20 per cent discount for additional siblings).
More details: www.merrigong.com.au
North Wollongong hip hop studio Street Beatz are offering workshops from 9am to 3pm, on July 6 and 13.
There are two age groups parents can book their kids into, with all learning Hip Hop, Breaking, team building activities, games and more.
Age Groups: KIDS (5-8yrs) and JUNIORS (9-12yrs). 85 Montague Street, North Wollongong.
For more details, visit: www.trybooking.com.
Treetop Arts, a physical arts school based in Helensburgh uniquely blends performance and athletic skills.
Throughout the school holidays, Treetop Arts will be offering:
Use your Active and Creative Kids vouchers before they expire at the end of June with this school holiday program.
They run from Monday July 3 until Monday July 17 (the pupil-free day) at the Fairy Meadow circus school, and suitable for children aged five to 12.
Students learn everything from trapeze to tumbling, tight-wire to juggling, while their days are packed with games, activity, freedom and silliness.
Cost is $85 per day, or $400 per week. More details, visit: www.circusmonoxide.com.au.
Andy Griffiths' universally celebrated book series will finally land on stage in a hysterical production.
Vividly and hilariously bringing the crazy, annoying, silly stories to life with everything from invisibility pills and mudmen, vomiting dogs and death-defying balloon rides! It won't be for the faint-farted... we meant faint-hearted!
It's on at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre Friday July 14 and Saturday July 15.
Ticket details: www.merrigong.com.au.
The famous Wiggles will perform four shows in one day at the Wollongong Town Hall on Sunday July 16 ( 10am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4.30pm).
Expect hit songs like Do the Propeller, Hot Potato and Rock-a-Bye Your Bear plus new favourites.
Anthony, Tsehay, Simon, Lachy, Caterina, Lucia, Evie & John will be joined on stage by all your favourite characters including Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn and Bok the Hand Puppet.
All tickets are $32 plus booking fee. Kids 12 months and under are free.
Ice-skating will return to the Kiama seaside for the winter school holidays, from Friday July 6 to Wednesday July 12.
Festival-goers can enjoy a daytime ice-skating session under a transparent marquee by the sea every hour from 10am, or people can join the fun for the themed night sessions running between 5pm to 8pm. There are also "silent hours" with low sensory sessions.
For six days only the harbour foreshore will come alive with a Winter Festival to warm peoples hearts, surrounding by glowing light installations, food trucks plus themed entertainment. The Friday launch night, Saturday night and Wednesday finale night will also have an illuminated projection mapping
Diners utilising the food trucks will be able to eat in comfort with several warm igloos setup around Kiama Harbour and Blowhole Point.
Tickets are available to book now. Kids under 12 $19, student over 12 $20, senior/concession $22, adult (15 years and above) $25, family (two adults/concession and two children) $80.
Tickets are available here: https://www.kiama.starsonice.com.au/tickets/
Another So Popera musical production at the WIN Entertainment Centre in time for the school holidays.
School of Rock is a musical based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black who plays Dewey Finn, a musician down on his luck who manages to pose as a substitute teacher and change his and his students' lives.
Dewey finds romance, self-worth, a proper job, and, most importantly, he teaches the children and their parents the beauty of rock
Evening and matinee performances run from Friday July 7 until Saturday July 15. Tickets range from $67 to $78.
For three days Onslow Oval in Camden will be transformed into a winter wonderland offering a massive three days of fun filled winter themed activities and entertainment.
Camden is about a 50 minute drive from Wollongong, with the festival on from Friday July 7 until Sunday July 9.
Camden will come alive with a variety of winter activities including:
For more information, go to www.winterfestcamden.com.au
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
