Shane Flanagan set to be appointed St George Illawarra head coach

Shane Flanagan's exile appears at an end, with the premiership-winning mentor set to be appointed St George Illawarra's next head coach.
The Dragons held a board meeting on Tuesday to discuss who will lead the club from 2024, with members reaching a unanimous agreement to offer the 2016 NRL premiership-winner the role.
The announcement is set to come almost a month after Anthony Griffin was sacked as head coach following a two-and-a-half year stint with the red v.
Flanagan became favourite for the role once Jason Ryles turned down the Red V a fortnight ago, instead opting to take up a coaching role with Melbourne.
The 57-year-old has beaten fellow contenders Dean Young and Ben Hornby to the role with the Dragons. It's understood that Flanagan will see out the year as Manly's assistant coach before ending his five-year exile from an NRL head coaching role in 2024.
Ryan Carr will remain St George Illawarra's interim coach until the end of the 2023 season.
Flanagan was suspended for his alleged involvement in the supplements program at Cronulla in 2013. He was deregistered by the NRL at the end of 2018 after an investigation found he had failed to adhere to suspension terms.
He returned to the NRL as a Dragons assistant coach to Paul McGregor in 2022 - who was moved on in favour of Anthony Griffin at the end of that year.
Flanagan returned to St George Illawarra in a list management role in 2022, playing a key role in captain Ben Hunt extending his time in Wollongong. This year, the former Sharks mentor has been an assistant to Anthony Seibold at the Sea Eagles.
