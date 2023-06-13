Illawarra Mercury
Plane makes emergency landing at Shellharbour Airport

By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 13 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:55pm
The pilot checks out his plane after making an emergency landing at Shellharbour Airport. Picture by Adam McLean.
A light plane pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at Shellharbour Airport on Tuesday morning after he spotted smoke issuing from one of the aircraft's engines.

