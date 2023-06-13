A light plane pilot was forced to make an emergency landing at Shellharbour Airport on Tuesday morning after he spotted smoke issuing from one of the aircraft's engines.
Emergency services including Fire and Rescue NSW, the NSW Rural Fire Service, police and paramedics rushed to the airport after the call was made about 11am.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Purvis said it was discovered the smoke was not the result of a fire, but a mechanical issue with the engine.
"We made sure everything was safe, paramedics checked [the pilot] out and he was OK," Inspector Purvis said.
Inspector Purvis said there was a predetermined response plan for Shellharbour Airport in case of emergencies, so that was put into place when the call came in.
The pilot had flown his twin-engine plane from Bankstown Airport and was over Nowra when he noticed the issue.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
