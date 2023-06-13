Police are searching for two vehicles believed involved in an armed robbery in Warrawong two months ago.
Investigators have released CCTV images of the two vehicles, a white Audi A3 and a white Mitsubishi Magna.
Two men armed with knives entered a Kemblawarra Street business about 1pm on Tuesday, April 18 before assaulting an employee and stealing cash.
They fled the scene in the Audi, which was reported stolen; the Mitsubishi was also seen leaving the location.
Lake Illawarra Police District officers began an investigation and want to speak to the passengers of the vehicles, who they believe can help with their inquiries.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
