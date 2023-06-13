Helicopters which have been buzzing the skies above Austinmer today are taking construction materials in to repair parts of the Sublime Point walking track.
Heavy materials including tonnes of large sandstone blocks are being flown in for what appears to be a major repair job.
But it does not necessarily foretell the re-opening of the popular walking track, which has been closed since 2021 after persistent heavy rain caused the track to become unstable.
Residents of the foothills streets of the northern suburb were told by letterbox drop last week that the helicopters would be at work, advising there would be "intermittent noise".
"The helicopter operations are required to transport bulk materials to site for improvement works on the Sublime Point walking track," the letter said.
"Material receiving locations are concentrated on the lower section of the walking track so residents on Foothills Rd, Asquith St and Buttenshaw Dr Austinmer may be disrupted by increased noise."
The concentration of these materials on the lower parts of the track indicates it is not related to works to improve the unstable section, which was higher up the steep trail.
A geotechnical report into what would be required to make the track safe again was due to be completed "mid-year" - which is now.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife has been contacted for comment on what the works involve, and whether it could indicate the track would be re-opened.
The Forest Walk from Coalcliff to Sublime Point is also closed during the helicopter operation.
The Sublime Point track closure was only supposed to be temporary to allow for essential safety and environmental protection works, but was extended due to a series of heavy rainfall events that left the escarpment edge in a "highly unstable state".
"Safety is our number one priority, so we've unfortunately had to extend the closure of the Sublime Point walking track," NPWS area manager Graham Bush said late last year.
The helicopter work will continue on Wednesday from 8am to 4pm.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.