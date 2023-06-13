Illawarra Mercury
Lost lives: the 10 people who were killed in the horror wedding bus crash at Greta

By Newsroom
Updated June 13 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 2:03pm
Tributes are being paid to former University of Wollongong and Vincentia High School student Angus Craig, who has been named as one of the 10 people killed in Sunday night's tragic Hunter Valley bus crash.

