Tributes are being paid to former University of Wollongong and Vincentia High School student Angus Craig, who has been named as one of the 10 people killed in Sunday night's tragic Hunter Valley bus crash.
Mr Craig grew up in Jervis Bay before completing a Bachelor of Engineering at UOW.
He was working in Queensland as a reliability engineer with BHP, having previously worked at Yancoal Australia.
Following news that he was one of the 10 people unaccounted for in the crash many of Mr Craig's friends took to social media to express their shock and grief.
Former school mate from Vincentia, Bradley Doyle, described Mr Craig as "a kind, beautiful soul".
They were sentiments echoed by others, including Elle Lee.
"He was always so nice - what an absolute loss to this world," she said.
Liam Tran described Mr Craig as "the most beautiful soul - I can't understand this and I don't think I ever will".
Mr Craig's Facebook page shows a young man full of life, with images of windsurfing, skiing at Perisher, travelling the world and celebrating with friends.
As the news of the deaths ripple around Australia, others lost in the devastating incident included married couple Andrew and Lynan Scott from Singleton, who leave behind two young children.
Zachary Bray from Byron Bay and Darcy Bulman were among the deceased, as were Tori Cowburn and Rebecca Mullen, both from Singleton.
Nadene and Kyah McBride, a Singleton mother and daughter were among the victims, as well as Kane Symons.
AN AFL COMMUNITY IN MOURNING
Many of the people lost in this tragedy were involved in the Singleton Roosters AFL Club.
Former club president Nadene McBride was a member of the Roosters' inaugural women's team which participated in the 2016 GE BDAFL competition. She was a forceful presence in the rebuilding of the club.
Andrew and Lynan Scott have been involved with the Singleton community since the end of 2014 when Lynan - a mining engineer - was offered a two-year graduate engineering position at Mt Thorley and the couple moved to the area.
Andrew was known as 'Mr Reliable' on the field and went on to become a playing coach, being selected multiple times in the AFL Hunter Central Coast 35-man representative squad.
Kane Symons has been remembered by his family as "a great bloke".
Carlton Park Surf Life Saving Club president Christine Gaby released this statement following news of his death.
"[We] are heart broken to hear of the tragic passing of Kane Symons in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy. We send our love and support to Steve, Sarn and Jaimie. Kane, otherwise known as "Superman" was an amazing athlete who competed at the highest level. But more than that he was a leader, a great bloke and a mate to many. We adored him and he will be truly missed."
The New England Nomads UNE Australian Football Club have remembered Singleton woman Rebecca Mullen for dedication to the club and her community.
"We are extremely saddened by the tragic news that one of our former players Bec Mullen died in the bus crash in the Hunter on Sunday. Bec was an extremely active member of the club, a wonderfully talented sportswoman and a friend to all who knew her. We offer our sincere condolences to her friends and family."
Rebecca was a junior medical officer in the Hunter New England Local Health District. Susan Heyman, acting chief executive said "our hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr Rebecca Mullen."
"Rebecca has been a highly valued member of our team for just over 12 months, having worked most recently at Calvary Mater Newcastle. To have one of our own unaccounted for in these circumstances is a tragedy that is felt by us all.
"Our priority right now is providing support to Rebecca's family and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time."
Police have formally charged the bus driver involved in Sunday night's crash near the Hunter Expressway which stands as one of the region's worst ever.
Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell have been named as the couple who tied the knot at Wandin Estate on Sunday before the night took a tragic turn and one of the buses transporting guests from the wedding crashed, killing 10 people.
The newlyweds are part of the Singleton Roosters AFL Club and many members from the sporting community were in attendance at the wedding.
Emergency services were called to Greta near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp about 11.30pm on Sunday to calls a coach, which police said was carrying 35 people and a driver, had rolled.
Police confirmed on Friday evening the 58-year-old driver would face 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.
An emotional Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said Sunday night's bus crash has rocked the greater Cessnock community
"I saw a statement this morning from NSW Police as well," he said on Monday.
"My initial reaction was one of concern without knowing all the details and as more information filtered through the enormity of the event came to light.
"This is truly devastating.
"I am shocked and my thoughts go out to the friends and families of those involved in the crash," Cr Suvaal said.
"I have to extend great thanks to the first responders at the scene."
Cr Suvaal said Cessnock City Council will be taking advice from emergency services.
"At the moment we will give any assistance in regards to road closures and support where needed within our community," Cr Suvaal said.
The mayor said he did not know whether those involved in the incident were local Hunter Valley people or from outside the area.
"At this time it is important to encourage everyone to be aware of road closures and to avoid the area.
"Cessnock is waking up to this shocking news and what has happened is truly tragic.
"We have not experienced such a disaster since coalfields mine disasters decades ago," Cr Suvaal said.
"Our thoughts are with everyone involved and we will support them where we can," Cr Suvaal said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and many other political leaders left messages of support on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.