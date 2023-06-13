If you find perfecting pastries whisk-y business, don't despair as even the state's top apprentice pastry chefs still find eclairs a tad stressful.
Four of the state's best battled it out in a TAFE Illawarra kitchen on Tuesday.
You could feel the tension as they piped their best eclairs and filled their tastiest tarts in a bid to represent NSW in the national Bake Skills competition later in the year.
Industry judge Greg Burge admitted a Choux pastry for eclairs were not an easy feat - even for professionals - so home cooks shouldn't beat their eggs up about it.
"It's quite technical," he told the Mercury.
"You need an initial high heat in the oven to get that puff and then reducing the temperature to dry it right out."
Bakery teacher April Bitz agreed to bake the Choux for a little longer as the pastry "softens back up" when you bring them out, while also "sucking in moisture" when you add the fillings.
The four high-level apprentices had to produce a Choux pastry and a sweet short crust pastry with two different styles of sweet tarts.
Burge said judges were looking for consistency and taste, as well as the correct procedure being followed in production - something every baker should do.
"My sister-in-law fancies herself as a chef, and she goes, 'I didn't have this so I just used this' and my eyes are rolling in my head," he said.
"Generally for recipes in pastry, it's really important to follow the recipe, the tarts as well."
Fourth year apprentice Carla Penza and first year apprentice Skye Golding won Tuesday's competition with their selection of tasty treats, and will represent NSW in the national finals in September.
Penza admitted when she first started out her eclairs weren't very good and even now still thinks there's room for improvement.
Her top tip for home cooks: "don't give up".
