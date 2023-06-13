Onerous planning regulations and the high cost of access is holding back mobile phone reception in the northern suburbs of the Illawarra, industry says, as a national telco walks away from a government-funded site.
Optus was scheduled to deliver a macrocell to improve mobile phone reception between Helensburgh and Waterfall, tackling a significant blackspot for train travellers between the Illawarra and Sydney, by the second quarter of 2023.
However the company confirmed to The Mercury that it was unable to find an appropriate location.
"Unfortunately, there were challenges in coming to an agreement with landowners and a suitable location was not found in the Waterfall Helensburgh Railway Station area," an Optus spokesperson said. "As a result, we have had to remove the site out of the program."
The macrocell was funded in round five of the mobile black spot program, where the federal government provides funding, along with the states and telcos, for telecommunications infrastructure in areas with poor or limited coverage.
After being successful in receiving this funding, Optus began the search to find a suitable location.
"Optus spent a considerable amount of time and effort searching for a viable location within multiple search rings and the surrounding area," the spokesperson said. "Landowners of viable sites were contacted but no agreements could be reached."
The proposal to build a macrocell encountered a number of issues, including a protracted approval process, challenging terrain limiting the possible locations and the need to clear extensive amounts of vegetation for access tracks, tower structure and cabinet compounds, which added to approval challenges.
It's not the first time that improved phone reception plans in the northern suburbs have hit a roadblock.
A site in Coalcliff was funded in the first round of the program, which began in 2013, however Telstra was also unable to reach an agreement with landowners to locate the site.
A federal Department of Communications spokesperson said in those cases where a base station cannot be built, the money is returned to the Commonwealth government.
"If the mobile network operator (MNO) has exhausted all options and a planned base station cannot be built at its original proposed location, funding allocated for the base station can be used to fund an alternative site, where agreed by the Australian Government, or it is retained by the Commonwealth," the spokesperson said.
The program has funded 320 mobile base stations in NSW, of which 257 have been delivered. Seven locations have been unable to be built and removed from the program.
A parliamentary committee into mobile infrastructure has heard from the telecommunications industry that installing towers has been frustrated by significant planning delays.
"The current labyrinth of planning regulation is an impediment to the timely, efficient and consistent deployment of mobile infrastructure," Louise Hyland, CEO of the Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association told the inquiry.
Development approval takes on average about six and a half months, with ambiguous policies and rules at a council level, Ms Hyland said. For towers on Crown Land, which would include the Royal National Park and Illawarra escarpment where base towers at Waterfall and Coalcliff could be built, Ms Hyland accused state governments of discriminating against telcos by charging them more than other users, something the Federal Court found in 2017 in Queensland.
While anecdotal reports suggest that mobile phone reception has improved for Illawarra commuters, 10 years on from the program's launch, no physical infrastructure has been delivered to get commuters online between Thirroul and Waterfall.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.