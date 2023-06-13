Illawarra Mercury
Planning, cost deter telcos from tackling mobile black spots

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:31pm
A base station in Coalcliff was funded in the first round of the mobile black spot program, but ten years on has not been delivered. Picture by Robert Peet
A base station in Coalcliff was funded in the first round of the mobile black spot program, but ten years on has not been delivered. Picture by Robert Peet

Onerous planning regulations and the high cost of access is holding back mobile phone reception in the northern suburbs of the Illawarra, industry says, as a national telco walks away from a government-funded site.

