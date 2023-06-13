Development approval takes on average about six and a half months, with ambiguous policies and rules at a council level, Ms Hyland said. For towers on Crown Land, which would include the Royal National Park and Illawarra escarpment where base towers at Waterfall and Coalcliff could be built, Ms Hyland accused state governments of discriminating against telcos by charging them more than other users, something the Federal Court found in 2017 in Queensland.