Oak Flats Bowling and Recreation Club holding sleep-out to help people experiencing homelessness

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 3:45pm
Oak Flats Bowling and Recreation Club CEO Debbie Organ and John Fordham are sleeping out on Tuesday night to raise money to support people experiencing homelessness. Picture by Adam McLean.
A missing dog ad sparked a life-changing friendship that has resulted in a fundraiser to help people experiencing homelessness.

