A missing dog ad sparked a life-changing friendship that has resulted in a fundraiser to help people experiencing homelessness.
Oak Flats Bowling and Recreation Club chief executive officer Debbie Organ first met John Fordham in June 2013 when she came across a notice for his lost dog Carrie, who went missing after Mr Fordham was assaulted while sleeping rough in Sydney.
Ms Organ helped reunite Mr Fordham with Carrie and the pair struck up a friendship, which led to Ms Organ helping Mr Fordham move into a nursing home.
"She's my best friend, she's my only friend," Mr Fordham said of Ms Organ.
This year Mr Fordham will join Ms Organ and staff from the bowling club and Illawarra Yacht Club in their own sleep-out fundraising event benefiting the Vinnies Van in Wollongong, which provides emergency food relief and other support to people experiencing homelessness.
This will see them spend Tuesday night sleeping out on the club grounds.
Ms Organ and Mr Fordham are dedicating this year's event to Carrie, who died of old age last October.
Ms Organ participated in the official CEO Sleepout for years but last year she and her team at the club branched out and held their own, raising $15,000.
The team have also put together 250 beanie and blanket bags for people experiencing homelessness and other difficulties, using money generated through raffles and other events at the club.
Census data released earlier this year shows the rate of people experiencing homelessness in the Illawarra sat at 99.8 people per 10,000 in 2021 - more than twice that of the national rate of 48 people for every 10,000.
This equated to 3132 people experiencing homelessness, up from 3039 in 2016.
These figures include people sleeping rough, those living in temporary accommodation such as hotels and boarding houses, people in improvised dwellings, and people staying with others or in severely crowded dwellings.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
