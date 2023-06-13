Every ship docking in Port Kembla this week will be checked to ensure payments to seafarers are up to date, as part of a state-wide campaign to target wage theft and exploitation onboard ships that dock in Australia's ports.
The week long action will target ships entering NSW's major ports of Port Kembla, Sydney and Newcastle, and follows the banning of a ship that was unseaworthy after it docked in Port Kembla for 10 days last month.
"International shipowners are on notice that the ITF Inspectorate will be conducting spot checks of their vessels throughout Australian waters and ensuring they meet their legal, social and ethical obligations," Paddy Crumlin, MUA national secretary and International Transport Workers Federation president said.
Last year, the ITF found that $3 million in wages had been stolen from seafarers on ships calling into Port Kembla in the past 10 years. The ITF inspects a small proportion of ships that pass through Port Kembla, but one such inspection was of the MV Maryam, a bulk carrier detained in Port Kembla in 2021.
Inspectors found the workers were owed tens of thousands of dollars in outstanding wages and suffered through wretched conditions, including no lighting, air-conditioning or power for refrigerators. The ship was banned from any Australian port for three years as a result.
In addition to taking on workers' claims of underpayment, the campaign is targeting bullying and harassment.
"ITF Inspectors do more than recover stolen wages," Ian Bray ITF coordinator for Australia said." We are on the frontline ensuring important safety standards are met, that medical care is provided to sick or injured seafarers, and that the human rights of visiting seafarers are respected in Australia ports by employers and terminal operators, including access to shore leave and repatriation."
The campaign launched in Newcastle today, with further events in Port Kembla later in the week.
