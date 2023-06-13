Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

ITF inspecting ships docking in Port Kembla for wage theft

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The BBC Danube was held in Port Kembla after a seafarer was critically injured in 2022. Picture by Adam McLean
The BBC Danube was held in Port Kembla after a seafarer was critically injured in 2022. Picture by Adam McLean

Every ship docking in Port Kembla this week will be checked to ensure payments to seafarers are up to date, as part of a state-wide campaign to target wage theft and exploitation onboard ships that dock in Australia's ports.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.