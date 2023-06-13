Wollongong to host NSW junior surfing titles in July

The State Junior Surfing Titles will once again be held in Wollongong following the announcement made by Surfing NSW on Tuesday afternoon.
The prestigious event will showcase the talents of over 200 of the finest surfers in the state, aged Under 16 and 18, as they vie for the coveted title of state champion and the opportunity to represent Team NSW at the Australian Surfing Championships in August.
The competition will attract the best surfers from across the coast between July 13-18. As a mobile event, organisers have the opportunity to pick the surf break with the best potential for the day in Wollongong including; Thirroul, Wonoona, Bellambi, Wollongong, Bulli, Stanwell Park, and Sandon Point.
The titles have a rich history, with past participants including current World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) surfers such as Tyler Wright, Molly Picklum, Sally Fitzgibbons, Connor O'Leary, and the remarkable Olympic Bronze medallist Owen Wright.
"The NSW Junior State Titles is undeniably one of the premier events on the Surfing NSW calendar," Surfing NSW chief executive Luke Madden said.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
