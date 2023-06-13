Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Junior Sport
Watch

Wollongong to host NSW junior surfing titles in July

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 13 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The State Junior Surfing Titles will once again be held in Wollongong following the announcement made by Surfing NSW on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Junior Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.