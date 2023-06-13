A number of Wollongong's sporting circles have lost a familiar face with the passing of the man fondly known as Titch.
Kenneth Frederick Louttit died on June 1 at the age of 91.
He was born on June 17, 1931 in Nowra, the only child of Frederick and Kathleen (better known as Minnie) and spent his childhood on the South Coast.
Mr Louttit gained the nickname Titch from his football mates and surf lifesavers called him Titchie, but those in the horse community better knew him as Ulla, for Ulladulla.
As a young man out with his friends at the Illawarra Leagues Club one Saturday night, he met the woman who would become his wife, Wendy - he asked her for a dance, drove her home at the end of the night, and so began their life together.
They were married on August 9, 1963 at the Presbyterian Church before a reception at the Grand Hotel.
Their son, Rick, was born the following year, and over the years the family set up home in Wollongong and Fernhill.
Rick remembered his father as a fairly firm but supportive dad, a "bit of a knockabout bloke" but someone who was always willing to lend a hand.
Mr Louttit was immensely proud of his son getting into a trade, and of his granddaughter Katie for getting her teaching degree.
"He was a very loyal friend," Rick said.
Mr Louttit became a carpenter joiner at a Wollongong joinery, and spent much of his career with the former Metropolitan Water Sewerage and Drainage Board until retirement in 1990.
In 1950 he joined Wollongong City Surf Life Saving Club and remained a member of the club until his death, making him the club's oldest member.
Mr Louttit was an active member for 12 years, then joined active reserve before eventually attaining long service membership.
He consistently attending the club's annual general meetings and events, where he was known for his stories about his old mates and old times with the club.
Mr Louttit was not only a valued member of the surf lifesaving community; he played rugby league and was an Illawarra Steelers member who attended their home games with his wife.
He was a founding member of the Wollongong Leagues Club, part of the Wollongong Whales winter swimming club, and a member of the Wollongong AH&I Society.
He enjoyed showing his horses at agricultural shows and competing in local equestrian competitions and would proudly display his ribbons in his home - he still holds the water jump record at the Wollongong Show.
Mr Louttit loved the outdoors, an avid gardener who also enjoyed swimming, body surfing, fishing and cycling.
"He loved tinkering in his old shed, and when finished you'd find him in the cabana, comfortably seated in a ratty old chair with a home brew in one hand and the form guide in the other," mourners at his funeral heard.
Mr Louttit is survived by Wendy and Rick, as well as his daughter-in-law Anne and granddaughter Katie.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
