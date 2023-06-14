A former National Basketball League player has seen how the demand for basketball training space in the Illawarra outstrips the facilities, and plans to set up his own gym in North Wollongong and fulfil a long-held dream.
The Good Hoops basketball training facility is the brainchild of former NBL journeyman, and now Illawarra Hawks NBL1 player, Lucas "Waxy" Walker.
The facility would be in a newly built industrial complex at 10/50 Montague St, North Wollongong and Walker said he'd been aspiring to do this since training in private facilities after playing college basketball at St Mary's in California.
"It's something that I've wanted to do for probably 15 years I reckon," Walker said.
"I think the very first time that I worked out in a private facility I was when I'd just finished college in America and I remember thinking like, wow, these places are so cool - I'd love to have one of these one day.
"I've been waiting, waiting, waiting, for the right time to do it, doing private coaching and junior basketball development and it started to get a lot more busy and I thought: now is probably the time to be able to put the two together."
A Development Application (DA) is on public exhibition at Wollongong City Council for a change of use for the unit.
Wollongong's basketball facilities are at bursting point with waiting lists for the major competitions and court availability for training is hard to find.
"We just need more and more places - there's a lack of court availability for sure," Walker said. "You can see that just with the junior tournaments at the Snakepit [have to be] spread out across multiple venues, and training is hard to get a time for junior teams' availability.
"It can function as many different sorts - private, one on one training, or it could be small groups, it could be parties, it could be games nights or small camps or education stuff."
Above all it would help further the development of basketball culture in Wollongong.
"I don't see it as being just a place to come just to get your workout in - maybe you want to come and hang out there upstairs on the couches and play some video games after school," Walker said.
"I just want it to be a cool place for people to be and for the basketball culture to grow and flourish, as everyone's there for the same reason because they love to hoop. So yeah, just trying to build that basketball community like that. It's gonna be fun."
The DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said the facility would benefits the area's economy.
"The proposed initial use of the existing industrial unit will have beneficial impact to the Wollongong LGA and North Wollongong locality through the promotion of social and economic welfare to the community," the DA states.
"The basketball training facility will improve the economic potential of the existing residential area."
So far it's a single hoop operation, with a playing floor slightly smaller than a half court, with a shooting machine good for use morning to night.
Walker, a veteran of 10 NBL seasons and more in college and semi-professional leagues, said he hoped the fit-out would be finished this week, and pending the DA approval hoped to open as soon as possible.
"I played for a really, really long time and I just know how much I enjoyment I got out of being able to go to places like this when I could," he said.
"Being able to kind of put something here for other people to have that opportunity now is is gonna be fun that will benefit the community as well."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.