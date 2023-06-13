Something spooky's going on and Illawarra commuters must know more

We've found it - a reverse Bermuda Triangle. Or have we ... it may have mysteriously disappeared again. (Cue spooky music).
'It' is mobile reception in the Illawarra's northern suburbs - especially on the train.
Only a matter of days ago we spoke with commuter Chris Gondek who was overjoyed when his video call didn't drop out as usual when he passed Waterfall.
So organised is Mr Gondek that he structures his work day around reception black spots: "I will time my commute around them. If I've got calls, Zooms or Teams meetings, which have become quite prominent since lockdown, there's no point travelling throughout those periods of time."
So any wonder when his connection remained strong he was happy to chat on the record.
But alas ... it's all turned bizarre.
Just when it seemed it was Optus to the rescue .... ahh, no.
Optus was scheduled to deliver a "macrocell to improve mobile phone reception between Helensburgh and Waterfall" right about now. But alas, it will not proceed.
An Optus spokesperson revealed there were "challenges" in finding a suitable location. So, although the money was forthcoming, there's no land so there's no tower.
It was a case of deja vu - for people with long memories anyway.
Back in 2013 a site in Coalcliff was funded but then it was Telstra that couldn't find a suitable location for its tower.
Which means we're back to the beginning. The funding returns to Commonwealth coffers and the entire process starts all over again.
Which gets us back to the "happy" problem of the random reception - how did it happen? Who is responsible? Will it continue?
Let us know if you read this on the train home from Sydney because you might just have unintentionally found a reverse Bermuda Triangle - and we want to know more!
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.