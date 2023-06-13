A court has shown mercy to a truckie mum who lobbed a Hungry Jacks drink container at a fellow driver during an ugly stoush on a Dapto exit ramp.
A choice gesture from FIFO worker Christie Sinclair kicked off a series of events that landed her in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
According to a police account, Sinclair was driving a white Nissan El Grande north on the M1 at Yallah the afternoon of April 15 last year when she came into conflict with a man driving a black Holden Barina.
Both cars took the Dapto exit before Sinclair stuck her arm out of her open car window and made "an offensive gesture", yelling "you're supposed to slow down for police" - an apparent reference to emergency traffic both cars had encountered earlier.
The man yelled back, "get the needle out of your arm".
On approach to Cleveland Road, Sinclair, 38, of Thirlmere, hurled a Hungry Jacks drink container out of her window, making a direct hit with the man's head.
The man threw a half can of Coke at Sinclair's car in reply, once the cars came to a stop at a set of red light at the intersection of the Princes Highway and Fowlers Road.
Sinclair then got out of the car and repeatedly tried to wrench the man's car keys from the ignition, before returning to her car and driving away.
Police came knocking at Sinclair's door that afternoon, but she wasn't charged until four months later, after she evaded numerous attempts by police to take her statement .
She eventually gave a statement on August 22, telling police she threw the drink container in order to have two hands to control the car. Police told the court: "this incident was entirely avoidable, with the victim playing his part in the escalation of the incident".
Sinclair pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault and faced sentencing in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
She told the court she threw the drink container only out of necessity, after the man forced her off the road.
"I threw it out to correct the vehicle. It wasn't an anger thing. He was driving me into the gutter and brake-checking me. I had to drive on the opposite side of the road to get past him."
The court heard a conviction could land Sinclair in hot water at work, where she drove trucks and was in charge of machinery.
"He was yelling out some things at her," her lawyer told the court. "It's unfortunate she's acted impulsively."
Magistrate Mark Douglass placed Sinclair on a conditional release order, with no conviction recorded.
"You can't control what others do to you ... but you can control your response," he said.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
