Emma McKeon has punched her ticket to next month's world championships in Fukuoka with victory in Tuesday night's 100m butterfly final at the Australian Trials.
Restricting herself to a sprint program this campaign, competing in the 50m and 100m butterfly and freestyle, McKeon went out hard in the final and came home to comfortably break the qualifying mark in one of her pet events.
Her time of 56.74 was a full second outside her Australian record time of 55.72 swum at the Tokyo Olympics, but with her entire program geared towards repeat Olympic success in Paris next year, the 29-year-old is happy for the prep to be a slow burn.
"The time, I was hoping for a bit quicker, but obviously this is trials and it's about making that worlds team," McKeon told Channel Nine.
"To make it on the first night I'm happy. I'm doing 50 free and fly then 100 free and fly so [I'm] sticking to the sprint ones this time.
"This year is about another stepping stone leading into Paris next year so [I'm] just seeing what my events look like next year."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
