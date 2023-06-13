Illawarra Mercury
McKeon qualifies for World Championships with butterfly win at Australian titles

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 14 2023 - 7:55am, first published 7:43am
Emma McKeon has qualified for next month's World Championships in Fukuoka. Picture Getty Images
Emma McKeon has punched her ticket to next month's world championships in Fukuoka with victory in Tuesday night's 100m butterfly final at the Australian Trials.

