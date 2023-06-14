Delta Amidzovski's star continues to shine brightly, with the Albion Park hurdler gaining her ticket to this year's Commonwealth Youth Games.
The Athletics Wollongong star was on Wednesday named among 25 promising young talents to don the green and gold in Australia's track and field squad at the 2023 Games in Trinidad and Tobago this August.
Her clubmate, Balgownie discus thrower Chelsy Wayne, was also named in the Australian squad.
Amidzovski's selection continues a breakout year for the teenager, which was highlighted by her smashing the Australian under 18 record of Olympic great Sally Pearson at April's Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane.
The 16-year-old's time of 13.02 (+1.8) in the women's 100-metre hurdles shaved 0.12 seconds off Pearson's time, set in 2003.
The achievement all-but secured Amidzovski would go to the Commonwealth Youth Games, however, her selection was officially confirmed on Wednesday.
The Illawarra talent will compete in both discus and long jump disciplines.
"I'm excited," Amidzovski said.
"I feel that because I have had the experience of World Juniors last year, this one will be a lot easier to deal with the pressure and travel. This was one of my main goals for this year, so I'm happy that it has worked out.
"I just have to go over there and not think about the pressure because it's fun in its own way. The main goal was to get there so now I need to focus on those races and the long jump, I'm continuing to balance them because I love them both - I don't have a favourite."
The 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games are set to be unique, with Para-athletics added to the competition schedule for the first time.
The athletics competition will take place at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain from August 7 to 10.
"We're incredibly excited to see what this team can do in Trinidad and Tobago," Athletics Australia high performance general manager Andrew Faichney said.
"Amongst this cohort of athletes is some raw talent, including athletes that have impressed this year, shattering under 18 records, and achieving personal victories throughout the domestic season. We believe that so many of these individuals have what it takes to reach the pinnacle of our sport, and this is just the beginning.
"The Commonwealth Youth Games will be a truly fantastic event for this group. Each will leave with a taste of what it means to represent Australia, and we know from previous editions of the Games, they'll making us all proud all while having a lot of fun."
AUSTRALIAN TRACK AND FIELD SQUAD:
Delta Amidzovski, Xylavene Beale, Fleur Cooper, Indiana Cooper, Ori Drabkin, Charlize Goody, Zara Hagan, Ky Hehir, Matthew Hunt, Grace Krause, Josiah John, Jasynta Lampret, Izobelle Louison-Roe, Jack Love, Jackson Love, Niamh Mac Alasdair, Andrew Maenda, Charlotte McAuliffe, Reese Prior, Akeesha Snowdon, Toby Stolberg, Gabrielle Vincent, Chelsy Wayne, George Wells and Daniel Williams.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
