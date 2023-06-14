Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Delta Amidzovski, Chelsy Wayne picked for Commonwealth Youth Games

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 14 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park hurdler Delta Amidzovski (left) and Balgownie discus thrower Chelsy Wayne will represent Australia at the Commonwealth Youth Games. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Margaret Wayne
Albion Park hurdler Delta Amidzovski (left) and Balgownie discus thrower Chelsy Wayne will represent Australia at the Commonwealth Youth Games. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Margaret Wayne

Delta Amidzovski's star continues to shine brightly, with the Albion Park hurdler gaining her ticket to this year's Commonwealth Youth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.