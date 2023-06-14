The Illawarra Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo will bring more than 100 lifestyle exhibitors to Kembla Grange Racecourse next month, ready for those who holiday and those who dream.
Expect to see the latest in caravans, motorhomes, campervans, camper trailers, tents, caravan and camping equipment, touring accessories, holiday parks and destinations to visit, homewares and health products, boats and kayaks, plus holidaying accessories.
As it's during the school holidays, it's fine to take the kids along to with free entertainment for children of all ages - from face painting to a snake and reptile show, according to the event website.
This Expo is brought to you by the Caravan Camping Industry Association NSW - the organisers of the Supershow at Rosehill Gardens and other great Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expos in Newcastle and Canberra.
It's on from Friday July 7 until Sunday July 9, 9.30am to 4pm daily, with free onsite parking.
Ticket prices are $16 for adults (ages 17 years and over), $12 for concession: $12.00 (Seniors/Pension Cardholders) and children under 16 are free when accompanied by an adult.
For more details, visit: https://www.caravanexpo.com/
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
