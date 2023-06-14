Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo heads to Kembla Grange this July 2023

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
June 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Caravan and camping show. ACM file image.
The Illawarra Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo will bring more than 100 lifestyle exhibitors to Kembla Grange Racecourse next month, ready for those who holiday and those who dream.

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

