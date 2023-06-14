Seeing a dedicated music teacher in every NSW public school is the goal to spearhead for the boss of Wollongong Conservatorium, as he tackles a new role.
David Francis has become the voice and leader for 17 regional institutions as he adds President of the Association of NSW Regional Conservatoriums to his portfolio.
Over time, music education in publicly funded schools has slowly been lost by the wayside, he said, despite much research and evidence proving the benefits academically, socially and cognitively.
This also flows on to dwindling opportunities for music teachers to gain employment, but this he wants to change.
"In the public school system ...music as an activity is marginalised because of the focus on the STEM curriculum, which is absolutely understandable, but ... the amount of time and focus [on music] is really very, very limited but it has huge benefits," Mr Francis said.
"Across NSW, the community invests millions of dollars in music education. For me, that's a real indicator there's a tangible commitment to music and music education in the community.
"What I'd love to see is that commitment really mobilised and embedded in our school system."
In an ideal world, Mr Francis wants the school curriculum to change to allow at least one dedicated music teacher in every public school, or existing teachers to be upskilled so they're able to teach basic music classes.
In the short term, he just wants school principals to understand how they can incorporate music into classrooms as the current curriculum stands.
"It's really about helping principals understand how they can accommodate music within the curriculum framework as it stands at the moment ... there are definitely solutions for that," Mr Francis said.
"But in the long term, if we could have a music teacher in every public school in New South Wales, that would just be an amazing outcome."
The way to the target this via "storytelling", Mr Francis said, and highlighting the great work conservatoriums do from Lismore to Deniliquin, from Albury to Wagga Wagga and the Far South Coast.
At present, Wollongong Con has around 1,500 pupils walk through their doors each week for either private lessons or ensembles, while they also run a program in a third of Illawarra schools - something above the norm.
Though there are still plenty of "gaps", especially in more regional settings where music teachers may not have hung on to their jobs during the pandemic.
"The regional conservatoriums deliver an extraordinary breadth of work that goes from early childhood, right through to adulthood - it is truly lifelong learning - and they are some of the largest concert promoters of live music in their regions, and they're the place where visiting artists will base themselves," he said.
"We have a great opportunity in NSW to help ensure that music education and participation in music has a healthy future."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
