Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

'It looked like a jail': How a homegrown principal restored pride to Koonawarra school

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated June 14 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Amanda Kowalczyk started at Koonawarra Public School as the new principal in 2021, she was struck by how the school looked from the outside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.