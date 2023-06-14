Lost financial data caused problems when it came to auditing Kiama Municipal Council's books.
The NSW Auditor General had to issue what is known as a "disclaimed audit opinion" in relation to the 2020-21 financial audit of council due to incomplete information.
It wasn't news to council, which had flagged the issue of incomplete books to the Auditor-General, caused by lost data when transferring over to a new financial computer system and high rates of staff turnover.
"The combination of these factors contributed to the loss of both data and corporate knowledge," the Auditor-General's report stated.
"As a result, there was insufficient data to support a significant number of financial statement line items, and the staff who might have provided explanations had left council's employment."
The report also noted a concern that there was not enough protection against any questionable financial behaviour.
"There was an inadequate system of internal control to support accurate financial reporting and to mitigate the risk of fraud," the report stated.
"Council's accounting records were insufficient to support reliable reporting or comply with legislative obligations."
There were recommendations from the Auditor-General arising from the incomplete financial records.
These include that council ensure it maintains sufficient liquidity and "avoid using externally restricted cash for other purposes".
Council had previously identified instances where money set aside for other projects may have been spent on Blue Haven.
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly said council and managers had been satisfied the 2020-21 financial report had been taken as far as it could, given the missing data.
"We basically said 'this is as good as it's going to get' and the auditor accepted that," Cr Reilly said.
"She said 'I accept that' and she also made it very clear that council is in no risk of being insolvent."
Cr Reilly added that, with a line ruled under the 2020-21 audit, work is now under way on reviewing the 2021-22 council books.
"We've corrected the errors, we have adjusted to the new computing system and we have stronger wrap of governance over the whole thing," Cr Reilly said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
