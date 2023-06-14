Wollongong City Council has flagged "pop-up" car parks to handle heavy use of some beaches over summer.
It comes after news earlier this week that council was looking at parking time limits at the city's most popular surf spots.
The proposal is contained within the draft Crown Reserves Plan of Management for the 32 Crown reserves managed by council on behalf of the NSW government.
These plans have to map out the use of the reserves, with the focus on them being public spaces.
The plans for Pinecourt Park at Austinmer and Woonona's Collins Park show they have been targeted as locations for pop-up car parks.
"With the increasing popularity of Wollongong's coastal foreshore for recreational use, summer "pop up" car parking may be considered by council in the future as an enhancement of the existing car parking north of Headland Avenue," the Pinecourt Park plan stated.
A pop-up parking area at Collins Park is described in a similar fashion.
A council spokeswoman said the car parks would only be temporary and their inclusion is only to allow for them to be introduced at some stage in the future.
"Many of the reserves in our city date back as far as the 1880s when the land was set aside for public recreation," the spokeswoman said.
"As we prepare these plans we need to consider what options may be needed, or wanted, in the future. It's a way we can try to future-proof these long-lasting documents.
"This is why there is a reference to the potential of using specific sites for pop-up parking during peak periods. By including this reference in a specific site's Plan of Management, this allows council in the future to explore this option, should it be required."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
