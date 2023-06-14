Illawarra non-profit organisations have the opportunity to share in $700,000 in grants to drive positive change in the community.
The IMB Bank Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2023 round of funding.
Previous recipients include SCARF Refugee Support, Food for Life, Frame Running Wollongong, Illawarra Wig Library and the Man Walk.
"With the cost of living increasing and pressure on people's availability to volunteer their time, grassroots community organisations are facing challenges," IMB Bank chief executive Robert Ryan said.
The IMB Bank Community Foundation has advised prospective applicants to know exactly what they want to do with the funding; compile documentation to support the application (such as supporting evidence that shows the need for the project or the success of similar initiatives); and champion their organisation's successes and impact on the community.
Applications close on Friday, June 16 and can be submitted online here.
