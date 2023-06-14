Illawarra Mercury
Grants for Illawarra charity groups up for grabs from IMB Bank Community Foundation

By Newsroom
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:00pm
A group shares in a laugh while on the Man Walk in 2019, a previous recipient of an IMB Bank Community Foundation grant. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Illawarra non-profit organisations have the opportunity to share in $700,000 in grants to drive positive change in the community.

