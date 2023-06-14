Wollongong Eisteddfod has survived the pandemic with more than 3000 performances now playing out at venues across the city this June and July.
Now in its 129th year, eisteddfod president Tony Purdon said they've added many new sections like "impromptu news reading" and "mime" to entice more competitors and spectators.
"There were only two years there have been no eisteddfods - one was during the second World War and the second was in 2021 because of COVID," he said.
"I'm always looking for something new, something to get kids interested, get audiences to come, and it's certainly done that this year."
From tiny tots to talented tenors, participants compete in a range of categories like characterisation in costume, group drama performances and dance.
Five-year-old Sofia Fenech took to the stage on Wednesday, winning four spoken word categories including the Australian Poem Solo Under 6 where she performed an animated passage from The Nutcracker.
Her mum, Laura Maron, said her daughter has a love for Christmas ballet and her Nutcracker books.
"I especially like the one Santa gave me," Sofia said.
Alberta Muller, 11, performed in the "impromptu news reading" section, and expressed her love for drama and acting.
"Improvisation is always really fun. I skimmed through it and memorised the hard words," she said.
Performance based scholarships of $2,000 are now offered for "speech and drama" and "contemporary vocals" categories as a new addition to this year's event.
"They can use that money to further their studies, so it's a way of encouraging and giving them an opportunity to do something with their performance," Purton said.
The Wollongong Eisteddfod continues until July 8 with music and dance performances in the weeks to come, and will conclude with a championship performance and scholarship announcements.
