Illawarra South Coast men's side seals state title victory

By Tony de Souza
Updated June 14 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:35pm
The victorious Illawarra South Coast open men's hockey team with coach Paul Schofield. Picture - Supplied
Illawarra South Coast have completed their domination of state hockey, winning the NSW Open Men's State Championships by beating perennial rivals Newcastle 4-3 in the final last Monday.

