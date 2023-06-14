Illawarra South Coast men's side seals state title victory

Illawarra South Coast have completed their domination of state hockey, winning the NSW Open Men's State Championships by beating perennial rivals Newcastle 4-3 in the final last Monday.
It was a polished sweep by the Illawarra boys in Newcastle, going undefeated in the tournament and ending in a tense final until the final seconds of the match.
ISC also won the tournament's division three, gaining promotion into the second division. Former Kookaburra Jack Hayes was declared the player of the championships.
It was a personal triumph for the ISC coach Paul Schofield who, earlier in the season, guided the ISC under 18s girls to the state title.
Schofield also coaches the Briars hockey team in the Sydney league and is now gunning for the NSW Pride team.
He said it was a great team performance the entire weekend and to go through a tournament unbeaten was a huge effort.
"We dominated early and then withheld a spirited fight back from Newcastle. But we managed to then take our chance with the net open in the final minutes," Schofield said.
Illawarra started the final on a high note, taking a 3-1 lead in the first quarter with goals from Elliot Ashby, Alex Mackay and Tom Miotto, before Joshua Bruton pulled one back for Newcastle.
With no score in the second quarter, the home team came back in the third quarter when Lukas Gremm further reduced the deficit to 3-2.
The final quarter was the turning point of the game when Newcastle took off their goalkeeper in the last three minutes to play with 11 field players. Illawarra took advantage of this a minute later when Miotto scored into an empty net to make it 4-2 and, with 30 seconds to go, Newcastle converted a penalty corner taking the score to 4-3 and a win for the ISC team.
Illawarra had a good start in the pool games, beating Grafton 5-1 and Sydney South 8-2 on the first day and Newcastle 3-2 and Central Coast 7-2 the next day to reach the semi-final. They then prevailed over Lithgow 6-1 with four goals from Miotto.
ISC's second team beat Hunter 4-1 in the final with a brace from Joel Westblade, Zac Nyrhinen and Scott Cristafi. Earlier, the team beat Orange 1-0 in the semi-final.
Meanwhile, the ISC women's team finished in fifth position, beating Newcastle 5-1 in the play-off match after a third place pool position in the open women's championships in Narellan.
