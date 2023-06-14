Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra young people share thoughts, feelings on challenges after Kiama youth suicides

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:11am, first published June 14 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Content warning: this story contains discussion of suicide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.