Live stream Saturday's Mojo Homes Cup clash between Wests and De La Salle

The Illawarra Mercury will be be bringing you BarTV's stream of the Illawarra Rugby League match of the round - Wests v De La Salle, Saturday at 3pm.
The first genuine grudge match of the season, with the two title fancy's forced to share the points following a draw at Parrish Park in round two.
De La will have added motivation having been on the wrong end of a 40-14 pasting at the hands of Thirroul in their last outing (video above).
Wests are yet to drop a game this year, but are also yet to set the competition alight. Saturday at home with revenge on the mind shapes as the perfect opportunity to do so.
Collegians v Dapto:
Collies returned to the winners' circle with a win over Corrimal last time out (video below), but had dropped two on the bounce leading in. Being back at home against a Dapto side just bound to claim a major scalp at some point is a welcome challenge for a side looking to re-find its groove.
Dapto were outclassed after leading early against Wests last week and have developed an infuriating habit of late fadeouts. Having picked up just one win through the opening round of matches, the Canaries will need to start knocking off some big guns to be any chance of a late finals run.
Corrimal v Thirroul:
The battle of the beaches is never dull and Corrimal will be desperate to snap a losing streak that stretches for the best part of two seasons. It's a tall order against a Thirroul outfit coming off its best outing of the year, but this clash has a knack of producing out-of-the-box finishes.
