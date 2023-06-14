Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

How Koonawarra Public School's passionate principal Amanda Kowalczyk made a difference

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koonawarra Public School principal Amanda Kowalczyk. Pic by Adam McLean
Koonawarra Public School principal Amanda Kowalczyk. Pic by Adam McLean

We're about 50 days early but today we're celebrating Amanda Kowalczyk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.