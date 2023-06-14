We're about 50 days early but today we're celebrating Amanda Kowalczyk.
Australia, as no doubt you're well aware, celebrates Primary Principals Day on the first Friday in August.
Amanda Kowalczyk is the principal of Koonawarra Public School and she is passion personified.
Today, out of nowhere, she invited us to her school.
In her pre-6.30am invitation she mentioned that "amazing street artist Danny Mulyono" would be working at the school today: "Back once more to lighten our lives with his artwork!
"He has played a huge part in the efforts to build pride and passion in our students. To turn around a half-century-old reputation that has been clouding hearts and minds when our school is brought up in conversation.
Well, it wasn't just Danny who brightened lives today, Ms Kowalczyk's unbridled enthusiasm for not just her work, but the students and her community is something to behold.
As she explained to reporter Kate McIlwain, when she began her role in 2021, from the outside the school resembled a jail - complete with barbed wire topped fence the majority of its walls painted slate grey.
"This is my community and I knew that we could be really sure that, on the inside, great things were happening, but nobody was seeing that," Ms Kowalczyk said.
No longer is that the case. The fence is gone and the walls explode with colour and character.
And Ms Kowalczyk is not done yet.
The school, which is virtually the geographical heart of the suburb, is now so much more than an educational institution.
It is a wonderful advertisement for the community and the vision of the school's leadership team.
And if Ms Kowalczyk can't inspire you, how about Ezio Mormile?
The one-time Wollongong Wolves staff member is the "mental coach" for A-League club, the Central Coast Mariners.
Bit sceptical about what that even means? Well, his results speak for themselves.
A matter of weeks ago, the Mariners went into the grand final against minor premiers Melbourne City as distinct underdogs.
The Mariners didn't just win, they skated to a mind-blowing 6-1 win.
Let Ezio explain how it happened - it's intriguing.
