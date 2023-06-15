Illawarra Mercury
NSW government announces incentives to include affordable housing in large developments

By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 5:20pm
Housing Trust CEO Michele Adair, top, has welcomed the announcement but Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, middle, has voiced some concern about the impact of large developments that skip council planning processes on residents; Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully says the government will work with councils.
New incentives aimed at boosting the supply of affordable housing in large residential developments have been heralded as the best news in this space in years by one expert, but Wollongong's lord mayor has flagged some concerns.

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

