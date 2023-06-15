Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong Police search for wanted man Wayne Russell

By Newsroom
Updated June 15 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 11:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne Russell has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Pic supplied.
Wayne Russell has an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Pic supplied.

Police want your help to find Wayne Russell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.