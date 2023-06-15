Police want your help to find Wayne Russell.
Russell has an outstanding warrant out for his arrest and while Wollongong Police District officers have conducted inquiries they are no closer to finding the 36-year-old.
He is known to frequent many areas in the Wollongong area, including Woonona, Corrimal and Fernhill areas.
Anyone who may have information regarding his whereabouts has been advised not to approach him.
Police have urged people to call Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 should they have information to share.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.