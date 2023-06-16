It's fair to say that, at the start of the 2023 season, Brad Watts never expected to be on the opposite side of the field to the Thistle.
The speedy forward had played an important role in Helensburgh gaining promotion to the Premier League, with the side remaining unbeaten last year on their way to claiming the District League premiership.
Watts played six games with the Thistle before an unexpected opportunity arose for the 24-year-old to make a mid-season switch to Wollongong Olympic.
"The way it came wasn't ideal, but there was a bit of friction [at Helensburgh] and I obviously wasn't that happy at the time with what was going on and where I was at with the club,'' Watts told the Mercury.
''But that's between me and the club, so I wouldn't want to talk about it publicly. But I've still got a good relationship with a lot of people at Helensburgh.
"I've settled in pretty well at Olympic. I knew Harry Callahan from school and we're close mates, so he's helped me make the move pretty easily. I get along with all of the boys, it's a great club and everyone has been really welcoming. So it's been a smooth transition really.
"There's a lot of quality there and they've all played at a pretty high level. The standard has been very sharp and it took a bit to find my feet but I'm starting to settle in and get used to it all."
Watts made his club debut with Olympic in mid-May against rivals United.
He has since played four more games in the sky blue, and is now preparing for his biggest challenge yet - travelling to Rex Jackson Oval to face the Thistle on Saturday.
"It's going to be a big game. There's obviously going to be a bit more feeling in it for a lot of people, not just myself," Watts said.
"I never expected to come up against them this year, it's going to be a bit surreal. And my brother (Ben) plays for Helensburgh, so it'll be weird. I've never faced him in a competitive game. But it's not about me. It's got to be about the team and the three points is all that matters."
Olympic head into Saturday's clash in fourth position, with the side part of a logjam of teams vying for a top-five finish.
Matt Bailey's men (24 points) are two points adrift from second-placed Lions and one behind United, while they are also under pressure from Port Kembla (21) and Bulli (19).
The Burgh game is the first in a crucial stretch of matches for Olympic with Bulli, Albion Park and Port Kembla all lurking on the horizon.
"It's a challenge and everyone is gunning to beat us," Watts said.
"When you're one of the top teams, they come after you and no game is easy.
''But I'm feeling good and I'm excited to have a real crack at it at the back-end of the season, and hopefully bring home some silverware.
"Hopefully we can put it all together and start getting back to our winning ways."
Helensburgh versus Olympic is one of five Premier League games scheduled for Saturday.
Blueys will host United at Tarrawanna Oval; Bellambi will tackle Port Kembla at Elizabeth Reserve; Bulli meet Coniston at Balls Paddock and the White Eagles will face Corrimal at Terry Reserve.
Round 14 then wraps up with the Lions hosting South Coast United at Crehan Park on Sunday afternoon.
